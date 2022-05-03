Masala tea to kadha: 5 home-made drinks to strengthen your immune system

A healthy immune system reduces the likelihood of obtaining infections and contracting illnesses. Keeping active and healthy is critical during the pandemic, when coronavirus is causing havoc. You can boost your immune system with these incredibly simple and quick to make homemade beverages.

A healthy immune system reduces the likelihood of obtaining infections and contracting illnesses. Keeping active and healthy is critical during the pandemic, when coronavirus is causing havoc. This may be achieved by consuming immunity boosting beverages, which strengthen the body's ability to fight sickness. Boost your immune system with these incredibly simple and quick to make homemade beverages or Ayurvedic preparations. Apple Cider Vinegar The drink made with apple cider vinegar, a bit of turmeric, and ginger extracts is an anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory immune booster. Apple cider vinegar encourages the growth of beneficial intestinal flora while inhibiting the formation of harmful pathogens. Turmeric is a natural healer, whilst ginger is believed to boost the production of white blood cells. To make the healthy drink, combine a spoon of apple cider vinegar, a pinch of turmeric, ginger, and honey to taste in a glass of water and bring to a boil for 5-10 minutes.

Masala Tea Immune boosting Masala tea is made with nutritious components including grated ginger, cloves, cardamom, peppercorns, and tulsi. The healthy blend has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial effects, as well as anti-infection ingredients. Ajwain or Tulsi Tea Ajwain or carom seeds contain therapeutic qualities that help relieve severe colds and coughing. Boil carom seeds in a half cup of water for 5 minutes. To produce the cocktail and get the myriad health advantages, combine a few basil leaves, a sprinkle of black pepper, and honey to taste.



Kadha Homemade Kadha is an Ayurvedic concoction that is an excellent solution for improving health and immunity. The rich drink is made by boiling cinnamon, cloves, basil, carom seeds, black pepper, and turmeric in water. One may add honey flavour to make it sweeter. This savoury drink is highly effective in fighting coughs and colds, as well as respiratory disorders.