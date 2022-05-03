Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spice up their first Met Gala 2022 appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were twinning in matching black skirts. Similar to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, this marks Kravis’ first-ever Met Gala appearance together.

If there is one couple that can beat Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the PDA game, it is none other than Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and fiancée Travis Barker. The couple made their first-ever Met Gala appearance, sharing some passionate kisses on the red carpet. Kourtney and Travis, loving called ‘Kravis’ graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Costume Institute on Tuesday (IST) in matching black pleated skirts. Check out some of their adorable pictures from their appearance at the Met Gala 2022.

The 43-year-old, Kourtney Kardashian, wore a cropped button-up shirt that came with loose cuffs. She paired it with a bandage skirt, unfurling into a loose black train. To complete the look, she opted for black pointed pumps. ALSO READ: MET GALA 2022: KIM KARDASHIAN TO NATASHA POONAWALLA TO GIGI HADID AND MORE KNOW THEIR DESIGNERS

On the other hand, the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker (46), matched up with his fiancé in a pleated kilt over suit pants, a white button-up shirt and a black tail jacket. To accessorise, he wore a white bowtie.

Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit, as she told Vogue, was “a deconstructed version” of her fiancé Travis Barker’s suit. Now, isn’t that cute? They purposely did plan to match up to their outfits! ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson indulge in PDA at their red carpet debut

