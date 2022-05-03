Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event

The biggest event in the Fashion world, Met gala 2022, is here! While the stars climb up the Met stairs, here are nine stars from the Hindi film industry we want to be attending the event in future.

The wait is finally over! Met Gala 2022 is here as the whos-who of the entertainment world have started arriving at the hottest fashion event in the world. Each year, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and her team curate a list of 600 special invitees who get to attend the Met Gala, a fundraiser event held to raise charity for The Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Costume Institute. As we get swooned by the red carpet looks of these celebrities, here are nine Indian stars that we want to see walking the red carpet of the annual gala in the future.

Ranveer Singh: The first person who comes to mind while speaking of Indians at the Met Gala is none other than Ranveer Singh. The actor has not once but several times worn clothes that fit perfectly for a costume party like Met Gala. We bet, if Ranveer gets invited to the gala, he will walk away with the best-dressed award and that too effortlessly. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

Malaika Arora: Remember Kendall Jenner’s look from last year’s Met Gala when she stunned in a sheer bejewelled Givenchy gown in a neutral tone? If there is one Indian celebrity who can beat Kendall at her own look, it is none other than Malaika Arora. This Bollywood beauty is beyond being sizzling hot and can beat any star at the Met Gala with her sheer sexiness.

Karan Johar: One person who can put Ranveer Singh also to shame is filmmaker Karan Johar. The man loves Gucci, something that has always been obvious in his dressing. Karan’s fashion is equally or better than that of Ranveer when it comes to dressing for an event like Met Gala. ALSO READ: Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

Katrina Kaif: The lady has been a part of several red-carpet events including movie premiers. Katrina has every bit of a Met Gala star in her and we can’t wait to see her climb those stairs, making her all so very proud of her!

Sidharth Malhotra: All those tuxedo looks of Sidharth Malhotra have always made him look so prim and proper, and also desirable of course. The man never goes wrong with his fashion as he has always successfully put his best foot forward when it was to carry his style. However, Sidharth would make for one of the hottest male actors at the Gala who I certainly capable of making your heart skip a beat.

Disha Patani: Remember the recent pictures on a Disney princess-like photos that Disha Patani recently posted on her Instagram handle? Well, that picture is enough to prove that this young actress totally deserves an invite to Met Gala. Hey Anna Wintour, are you listening?

Ayushmann Khurana: Whether it is rocking a tuxedo look or slaying what others may call ‘loud fashion’ Ayushmann Khurana has quite the Met Gala vibes in him. He can easily slay one of the costumes and rule the red carpet with his confidence and demeanour.

Shilpa Shetty: The beauty that Shilpa Shetty is and also her looks from numerous red-carpet events, the actor should totally be invited to the gala someday. Shilpa has everything in her that takes to be one of the invites to the gala.

