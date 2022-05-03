Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson indulge in PDA at their red carpet debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were one couple that everybody wanted to see at the Met Gala’s debut. They walked hand-in-hand, dropping some major ‘aww’ moments. Kim K gave a spin-off to Marlyn Monroe's iconic dress that she wore to sing 'happy birthday' for former American president John F Kenedy. She also rocked the Monroe-like platinum hair for the look.

They are here! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their first red-carpet debut and there is no way any Kardashian fan can keep calm. The two arrived together, holding hand-in-hand as they climbed the stair to the annual gala. This marks the biggest appearance of Kim and Pete as a couple, so far. This is so because it is for the very first time that Kim and Pete have made an appearance together at an event like a gala. Also, this is for the first time that Kim is seen at the gala without Kanye West, her ex-husband, for the very first time; all these years she would attended the function with him.

On the red carpet, Kim Kardashian chose to wear Jean-Louis’s dress that had Marilyn Monroe and former President John F Kennedy vibe to it. The dress is a spin-off of the same one that Monroe had worn to “happy birthday” to the former American birthday. And to add more glam to her look, Kim also chose to get the patent Monroe-like platinum hair. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event

Pete Davidson, o the other hand wore a black suit, keeping its undertone and sticking to the basics. Like a loving boyfriend, he let Kim Kardashian grab all the limelight with his look as he continued to gaze lovingly at her even when the cameras won’t stop clicking them.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are becoming more and more vocal about their relationship as the days' pass. With this being their first public appearance at the are-carpet event, the couple could not keep their hands or even gaze, off each other. They continued to drop some major heart-melting and PDA moments on the red carpet. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

Meanwhile, ever since Kim Kardashian’s first appearance at the Met Gala, her fans and followers had been used to seeing her walking the red carpet with her now ex-husband Kanye West. The two had given some iconic appearances together in the past.

