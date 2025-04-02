user
AngioDynamics Stock Rockets On Upbeat Q3, Improved Full-Year Guidance – But Retail Sentiment Plummets

The medical technology company now expects net sales to be $285 to $288 million for the fiscal year 2025, up from previously issued guidance of $282 to $288 million, owing to increased medical technology net sales.

Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) jumped over 9% on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings along with an improved full-year guidance.

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, which ended Feb. 28, 2025, the company reported net sales of $72 million, marking a growth of 9.2% year-on-year and above an analyst estimate of $70.30 million, according to FinChat data.

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.08, narrower than an estimated loss of $0.13 per share.

AngioDynamics CEO Jim Clemmer said that the company is “well positioned” to deliver profitable growth going forward, thanks to its portfolio strengthened by recent catalysts, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its NanoKnife System for prostate tissue ablation.

“...we're seeing impressive momentum across our MedTech franchise, which grew over 20% for the second quarter in a row, driven by growth within each of our MedTech platform technologies, Auryon, AngioVac, AlphaVac, and NanoKnife. In lock-step with this growth, we continue to improve gross margins and operational efficiency, which allowed us to deliver yet another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA,” Clemmer said.

“With our improved operating leverage and strong balance sheet, we can continue to prudently invest to support high-impact initiatives while remaining on track to hit our fiscal year 2026 profitability targets,” he added.

The medical technology company now expects net sales to be in the range of $285 to $288 million for the fiscal year 2025, up from previously issued guidance of $282 to $288 million, owing to increased medical technology net sales.

The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year to be $4 to $5 million, an increase from prior guidance of $1 to $3 million.

It expects adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.31 to $0.34, an improvement from prior guidance of a loss of $0.34 to $0.38.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about AngioDynamics dipped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territory (21/100), while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels over the past 24 hours.

ANGO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:10 a.m. ET on April 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ANGO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:10 a.m. ET on April 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ANGO shares are up by over 15% this year and over 65% over the past 12 months.

