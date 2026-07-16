Spoorthi was born and raised in a modest family in Udupi. Her mother works as a housekeeping staff member at a hospital in Manipal and has stood by her daughter's dreams through every challenge.

Despite financial difficulties, Spoorthi remained focused on her education. She completed her primary schooling in a Kannada medium school in Udupi before earning an MBA. She now works full-time in Bengaluru while pursuing modelling alongside her corporate career.