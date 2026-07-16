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Spoorthi Shetty: Housekeeping Staff's Daughter from Udupi Earns Miss Universe India Finale Spot
Spoorthi Shetty from Karnataka's Udupi has reached the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2026 after receiving a wild card entry. Raised in a modest family, she studied in a Kannada medium school, completed an MBA and now works in Bengaluru.
Spoorthi, a girl from a small town to the national stage
Spoorthi Shetty from Karnataka's Udupi has secured a place in the grand finale of the prestigious Miss Universe India 2026 pageant. Her achievement has brought pride to her hometown, with many celebrating her journey from a humble background to one of the country's biggest beauty competitions.
A journey built on hard work
Spoorthi was born and raised in a modest family in Udupi. Her mother works as a housekeeping staff member at a hospital in Manipal and has stood by her daughter's dreams through every challenge.
Despite financial difficulties, Spoorthi remained focused on her education. She completed her primary schooling in a Kannada medium school in Udupi before earning an MBA. She now works full-time in Bengaluru while pursuing modelling alongside her corporate career.
A second chance changed everything
Spoorthi's road to the national stage was not easy. She first competed in the Karnataka regional round of the Miss Universe India pageant but did not win.
However, the judges recognised her confidence, personality and potential. She was awarded a wild card entry, giving her another opportunity to compete. That second chance helped her qualify directly for the national finale.
Eyes on the Miss Universe India crown
The Miss Universe India grand finale will be held in New Delhi on August 23, where Spoorthi will compete against 50 contestants from across the country for the national title.
If she wins, she will earn the opportunity to represent India at the Miss Universe competition, making her achievement even more significant.
An inspiration for young dreamers
Spoorthi's journey has inspired many young people, especially those from small towns and modest families. From studying in a Kannada medium school to balancing a corporate job with modelling, she has shown that determination and hard work can help overcome difficult circumstances.
People across Udupi and Karnataka are now hoping she brings home the Miss Universe India crown and represents the country on the global stage.
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