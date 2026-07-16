Spilled water on your wooden furniture? Don't worry! You can easily get rid of those ugly stains. For fresh, light marks, Vaseline works wonders. For older, stubborn stains, oxalic acid is your best bet. Your furniture will look brand new again.

We’ve all had that mini heart attack. You place a glass of water or a flower pot on your beautiful wooden table, and later find an ugly white or black ring. These stains look terrible and just don't seem to go away. But hold on, you don't need to rush out and buy expensive cleaning products. Two simple household items can solve this problem: Vaseline and oxalic acid. Let's check out how to use them.

Method 1: Use Vaseline for light water stains

If the stain on your furniture is a light, whitish mark and isn't too old, Vaseline is a fantastic solution.

Just apply a thick layer of Vaseline over the mark. Let it sit for about 24 hours. This process helps pull the trapped moisture out of the wood. The next day, take a soft cloth, dab a little white vinegar on it, and gently rub the spot. Finish by wiping it clean with a dry cloth. You'll see the stain has faded a lot, if not disappeared completely.

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Method 2: Use oxalic acid for stubborn stains

If the water stain is deep, dark, and has been there for a while, oxalic acid is your best option.

You'll need to mix oxalic acid with water in a 10:1 ratio (10 parts water to 1 part acid). Important: only apply this mixture on wood that doesn't have any polish or varnish. Use a brush to apply it and let it dry completely. You might need to repeat this two or three times for the best results. Once the stain is gone, clean the wood thoroughly. You might need to re-polish or apply a finish to the area afterwards.

A few important things to remember

Always wear gloves when you're handling oxalic acid. Make sure you're working in a well-ventilated room. Before you go all out, test the solution on a small, hidden part of the furniture first. And if your furniture already has a coat of varnish or polish, it's best to talk to a professional before trying this method.

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