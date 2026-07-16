Our body follows a natural 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm. It regulates not just sleep, but also metabolism, hormone release, body temperature, and mood. When disrupted by poor habits, it can impact overall health, energy levels, and daily functioning.

Pulling an all-nighter to finish work, waking up late the next day, or having dinner at midnight because of a busy schedule – sound familiar? In today's hectic world, these things have become pretty normal for many of us. But health experts are now saying that these seemingly small habits can completely throw your body's natural rhythm, or biological clock, off balance.

So, what exactly is this Circadian Rhythm?

Think of it as your body's own 24-hour internal clock. It doesn't just manage your sleep. This internal clock also influences hormone production, digestion, body temperature, appetite, and even how your body processes the food you eat. Your liver, gut, and brain all operate according to this clock's beat.

What's Messing with Our Body Clock?

A few careless things in our daily life are the main culprits behind our body's rhythm going haywire. Here's what they are:

Sleeping and waking up at different times every day. Not getting enough natural sunlight in the morning. Having dinner late at night, close to midnight. Depending on melatonin pills to fall asleep.

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Things to do to get your body's clock back on track

To get your body's natural rhythm back and maintain good health, you can follow these habits:

Stick to a sleep schedule: Try to wake up at the same time every day, even on weekdays and holidays. Get some morning sun: Spend some time in the sun within the first hour of waking up. Fix your meal times: Make it a point to have your breakfast, lunch, and dinner at roughly the same time each day. Dim the lights at night: Lower the brightness of the lights in your room before you go to bed. Put your phone away: Stop using your mobile phone, laptop, and other screens at least an hour before you plan to sleep.

By making these things a regular habit, your body will slowly return to its natural rhythm. You might even find that common health problems like indigestion and sleeplessness start to go away on their own.

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