When a coconut is young, it has a lot of water. But as the coconut matures, this liquid Endosperm slowly starts to solidify. It sticks to the inner walls of the shell as a white layer. This is what we call 'malai' or 'copra'. That's why green tender coconuts have more water, and the dry brown ones have less water and a thicker layer of copra.

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