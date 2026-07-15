Coconut Water: Ever Wondered How It Gets Inside? Science Explains
Ever wondered how water gets inside a coconut? It's not rainwater, that's for sure. Come on, let's find out the complete process behind this natural wonder.
How does water get inside that hard shell?
1. The journey of water from roots to fruit
The coconut tree's roots go deep into the ground, up to 5 meters. They absorb water and essential minerals from the soil. A special tissue in the tree's trunk, called Xylem, acts like a motor pump. It carries this water all the way up and delivers it inside the coconut. So, the water you drink is actually purified water that the tree stored for its own food.
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2. So, what exactly is tender coconut water?
3. How does coconut water turn into 'malai'?
When a coconut is young, it has a lot of water. But as the coconut matures, this liquid Endosperm slowly starts to solidify. It sticks to the inner walls of the shell as a white layer. This is what we call 'malai' or 'copra'. That's why green tender coconuts have more water, and the dry brown ones have less water and a thicker layer of copra.
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4. It's a miracle of nature!
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