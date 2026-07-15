Can you even imagine biryani without raita? Most of us love our biryani, and many even save the last bite just to mix it with raita. It just doesn't feel complete otherwise! But whether you order from a small takeaway or dine at a fancy hotel, they always serve that onion raita for free. So, what's the science behind this freebie?

Veg Keema: Quick 20 Minute Recipe That Tastes Like Dhaba Treat!