Biryani: Ever Wondered Why Raita Is Always Served Free? Here's The Real Reason!
Every time you order a biryani, from a small joint to a big restaurant, they always give raita for free. But why? Have you ever thought about the actual reason behind this? Let's find out.
Biryani and Raita
Can you even imagine biryani without raita? Most of us love our biryani, and many even save the last bite just to mix it with raita. It just doesn't feel complete otherwise! But whether you order from a small takeaway or dine at a fancy hotel, they always serve that onion raita for free. So, what's the science behind this freebie?
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Cuts down the spice
Biryani makers use a lot of strong spices like pepper, chilli, garam masala, cloves, and cinnamon. These make the dish really hot. Raita comes to the rescue here. The fat and proteins in the curd help cool down the burning sensation in your mouth. Plus, the probiotics in curd are great for your gut, helping you digest that heavy meal a bit more easily.
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Cools down the body
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