5 harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption on our body

Sugar may taste delicious and provide a quick burst of energy, but its effects on our health can be dangerous. Sugar can be found in various processed foods, including soda, candy, baked goods, and even savoury snacks. Here are five harmful effects of sugar on our bodies.

1. Gain weight: One of sugar's most well-known side effects is its contribution to weight gain and obesity. Consuming sugar provides a rapid burst of energy, but excess energy is stored as fat.

2. Spike in blood sugar levels: Sugar consumption also affects our blood sugar levels. When we eat foods high in sugar, our blood sugar levels spike, causing our bodies to produce insulin to regulate them.

3. Inflammation in the body: High sugar is also associated with increased levels of inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation has been linked to various health problems, including heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

4. Tooth decay: Another significant side effect of sugar consumption is tooth decay. When we eat sugary foods, the sugar provides a food source for bacteria in our mouths, producing acid that can erode tooth enamel and cause cavities.

