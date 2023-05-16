Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption on our body

    First Published May 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Sugar can be found in various processed foods, including soda, candy, baked goods, and even savoury snacks.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Sugar may taste delicious and provide a quick burst of energy, but its effects on our health can be dangerous. Sugar can be found in various processed foods, including soda, candy, baked goods, and even savoury snacks. Here are five harmful effects of sugar on our bodies.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Gain weight:

    One of sugar's most well-known side effects is its contribution to weight gain and obesity. Consuming sugar provides a rapid burst of energy, but excess energy is stored as fat.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Spike in blood sugar levels:

    Sugar consumption also affects our blood sugar levels. When we eat foods high in sugar, our blood sugar levels spike, causing our bodies to produce insulin to regulate them.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Inflammation in the body:

    High sugar is also associated with increased levels of inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation has been linked to various health problems, including heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Tooth decay:

    Another significant side effect of sugar consumption is tooth decay. When we eat sugary foods, the sugar provides a food source for bacteria in our mouths, producing acid that can erode tooth enamel and cause cavities.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Brain disorders:

    Sugar consumption has also been linked to cognitive decline and increased risk of dementia. High sugar can cause insulin resistance, which has been shown to impair cognitive function and increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

