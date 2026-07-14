A home's vibe is also about its fragrance. Plants like Jasmine, Raat ki Rani, Rose, Mogra, and Gardenia not only fill your home with a lovely scent but also help cut stress and boost positive energy.

Best Fragrant Plants to Grow at Home: A home's vibe isn't just about its decor; the way it smells matters a lot too. A natural fragrance doesn't just make the house smell good, it also helps reduce stress, calms the mind, and increases positive energy. If you want to fill your home, balcony, or garden with a natural scent, these 5 fragrant plants are a great option. They don't need much care and give off a lovely fragrance for a long time.

Jasmine

Jasmine is considered the queen of fragrant plants. Its small white flowers have the strongest scent at night. Jasmine's fragrance is known to reduce stress and improve sleep. You should plant it in a sunny spot and keep the soil slightly moist.

When to plant Jasmine

The best time to plant jasmine is from February to March and July to August.

How to plant

You can grow it from cuttings or nursery saplings.

Use well-draining soil in the pot.

It needs 4-5 hours of sunlight daily.

Keep the soil slightly damp, but don't overwater it.

Jasmine's white flowers are most fragrant at night and are considered good for sleep.

Raat ki Rani (Night-blooming Jasmine)

Raat ki Rani is famous for its strong and sweet smell. Its flowers bloom at night and fill the entire house with their fragrance. This plant is perfect for a courtyard or balcony. It grows well with partial sunlight and regular watering.

When to plant Raat ki Rani

The best time to plant Raat ki Rani is during the spring and monsoon seasons.

How to plant

You can grow it from seeds or small saplings.

Keep it on a balcony or in an open courtyard.

A spot with half sun and half shade is ideal.

Water it 2-3 times a week.

Its night-blooming flowers will fill your whole house with a beautiful scent.

Rose

Roses aren't just beautiful; they are also very fragrant. The scent of a rose varies depending on the variety. Rose plants love sunlight and need regular pruning and fertiliser. The fragrance of a rose is very refreshing for the mood.

When to plant Roses

The best time to plant roses is from October to November and January to February.

How to plant

Grow them from cuttings or saplings.

They need 5-6 hours of strong sunlight daily.

Mix cow dung manure or vermicompost into the soil.

Prune them regularly.

The scent of a rose freshens up the mind and adds to the beauty of your home.

Mogra (Arabian Jasmine)

Mogra is very popular in Indian homes. Its light and sweet fragrance fills the whole house with freshness. Mogra flowers are used for both puja and decoration. You can easily grow this plant in a pot.

Also read: Air like Delhi-NCR's? Plant these 10 powerful smog-beating plants

When to plant Mogra

February-March and July-August are the best times to plant Mogra.

How to plant

It grows easily in pots.

It needs partial sunlight and regular watering.

Add organic fertiliser once a month.

Mogra flowers are a favourite for pujas, decorations, and making garlands.

Gardenia

Gardenia's white flowers and deep fragrance make it special. This plant is a bit delicate, but with the right care, it will bloom for a long time. It needs partial sunlight, well-draining soil, and regular moisture.

When to plant Gardenia

The spring season is considered the right time to plant Gardenia.

How to plant

Use slightly acidic soil.

Protect it from direct sunlight.

Keep the soil a little damp at all times.

It's important to protect it from cold winds.

Its white flowers and deep fragrance make it a special plant.