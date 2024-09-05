5 EASY tips tp remove oil stains from kitchen tiles

Stubborn grease stains on your kitchen walls and tiles can be a thing of the past. Discover effective cleaning solutions using everyday household items like dish soap, lemon juice, vinegar, and baking soda to make your kitchen sparkle.

The walls and tiles near the cooking area in the kitchen often appear very dirty. The reason is that every time we cook, oil sticks to these surfaces. It is not possible to clean it every time. But this accumulated oil turns into stubborn stains. However, some people clean it weekly or monthly. Even then, this grease does not go away completely. Because of this, the walls or tiles there look old. However, if you follow a few tips, you can easily remove the grease stuck to the kitchen walls. Let's find out how.



1. Liquid Dish Wash You can easily remove stubborn grease stains from walls and tiles with liquid dish wash. To do this, mix a few drops of liquid dish wash in warm water. Apply this to kitchen tiles, walls, and shelves and scrub. It instantly removes the grease stuck to the tiles and makes them shine like new.

2. Lemon juice Lemon juice is also useful as a good cleaning liquid. Did you know? We can clean many things using lemon juice. Especially grease. To do this, mix lemon juice in water, sprinkle it on the kitchen tiles and scrub. Doing this will clean the kitchen tiles. Also, the kitchen room will also smell good. 3. Vinegar Vinegar is also very effective in removing stubborn stains. To remove oily stains from kitchen tiles, mix a little vinegar in water. This can be used to clean grease stains. It removes grease stains very easily.



4. Baking soda Baking soda is very helpful in removing oil and other stubborn stains from walls and tiles. To do this, mix it with water and make a paste. Apply this to the tiles and clean. Your kitchen tiles will shine like new in minutes. 5. Microfiber Cloth Soak a microfiber cloth in water and rub it vigorously on the tiles stained with grease, the tiles and walls will shine like new. The stains will disappear completely.



How to clean the house for Ganesh Chaturthi? Whenever you clean the house, start cleaning from the top. That is, first clean the fan dust. Also, use a damp cloth to clean the windows and doors of the house. Before cleaning mattresses and sofa sheets, soak them in water and wash them. After this, TV, laptop, AC, fridge should be cleaned as usual. Clean the kitchen room, bathroom faucets, and sink with disinfectants. It is enough to wash the kitchen stove with soapy water. Use a chemical solution to remove stains and polish the floor.



For this, use baking soda and a scrub. Some people also use salt. Mix vinegar and water, spray it on the window bars and wash it with water. As for washing brass utensils, a mixture of vinegar and salt is perfect. Mix these two together, soak them in a bowl, then wash them with water and dry them in the sun.



Latest Videos