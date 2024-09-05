Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 EASY tips tp remove oil stains from kitchen tiles

    Stubborn grease stains on your kitchen walls and tiles can be a thing of the past. Discover effective cleaning solutions using everyday household items like dish soap, lemon juice, vinegar, and baking soda to make your kitchen sparkle.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    The walls and tiles near the cooking area in the kitchen often appear very dirty. The reason is that every time we cook, oil sticks to these surfaces. It is not possible to clean it every time. But this accumulated oil turns into stubborn stains.

     However, some people clean it weekly or monthly. Even then, this grease does not go away completely. Because of this, the walls or tiles there look old. However, if you follow a few tips, you can easily remove the grease stuck to the kitchen walls. Let's find out how. 
     

    article_image2

    1. Liquid Dish Wash

    You can easily remove stubborn grease stains from walls and tiles with liquid dish wash. To do this, mix a few drops of liquid dish wash in warm water. Apply this to kitchen tiles, walls, and shelves and scrub. It instantly removes the grease stuck to the tiles and makes them shine like new. 

    article_image3

    2. Lemon juice

    Lemon juice is also useful as a good cleaning liquid. Did you know? We can clean many things using lemon juice. Especially grease. To do this, mix lemon juice in water, sprinkle it on the kitchen tiles and scrub. Doing this will clean the kitchen tiles. Also, the kitchen room will also smell good. 

    3. Vinegar

    Vinegar is also very effective in removing stubborn stains. To remove oily stains from kitchen tiles, mix a little vinegar in water. This can be used to clean grease stains. It removes grease stains very easily. 
     

    article_image4

    4. Baking soda

    Baking soda is very helpful in removing oil and other stubborn stains from walls and tiles. To do this, mix it with water and make a paste. Apply this to the tiles and clean. Your kitchen tiles will shine like new in minutes. 

    5. Microfiber Cloth

    Soak a microfiber cloth in water and rub it vigorously on the tiles stained with grease, the tiles and walls will shine like new. The stains will disappear completely. 
     

    article_image5

    How to clean the house for Ganesh Chaturthi? 

    Whenever you clean the house, start cleaning from the top. That is, first clean the fan dust. Also, use a damp cloth to clean the windows and doors of the house.

    Before cleaning mattresses and sofa sheets, soak them in water and wash them. After this, TV, laptop, AC, fridge should be cleaned as usual. Clean the kitchen room, bathroom faucets, and sink with disinfectants. It is enough to wash the kitchen stove with soapy water. Use a chemical solution to remove stains and polish the floor.
     

    article_image6

    For this, use baking soda and a scrub. Some people also use salt. Mix vinegar and water, spray it on the window bars and wash it with water. As for washing brass utensils, a mixture of vinegar and salt is perfect. Mix these two together, soak them in a bowl, then wash them with water and dry them in the sun.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines to follow RBA

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines you must follow

    The haunted Tughlaqabad Fort: Truth or Myth? anr

    The haunted Tughlaqabad Fort: Truth or Myth?

    When will the second Lunar Eclipse of 2024 take place? Know time and visibility in India RKK

    When will the second Lunar Eclipse of 2024 take place? Know time and visibility in India

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods RKK

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods

    Teachers Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know Interesting facts about the first Vice-President of India RBA

    Teachers' Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know facts about the first Vice-President of India

    Recent Stories

    'Is she drunk?': Nysa Devgan trolled for holding phone to ear while wearing headphones RTM

    ‘Is she drunk?’: Nysa Devgan trolled for holding phone to ear while wearing headphones

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH) shk

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips gcw

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details gcw

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon