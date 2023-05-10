Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 detox drinks to boost body metabolism and remove toxins daily

    First Published May 10, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    These detox drinks are the best way to start a power-packed morning for people who get an early start to their day in the entire week.

    If you are looking for a way to turn your regular glass of water into an energy-packed one, detox drinks are the best way to do so. While we can have a detox drink any time of the day. 

    The reason to drink detox drinks with an empty stomach in the morning is that they help in the process of toxins removal from your body. It is a great way to increase metabolism. It makes you feel energetic throughout the day. Whether you are looking to up your detox game or want to take a step on your weight loss journey, these detox drinks are a must.

    1. Cumin water:

    For making the detox cumin water, soak cumin seeds overnight, then boil the water along with the seeds. Once the water starts boiling, drain out the seeds and add some lemon to the same. Your drink is ready.

    2. Amla Water:

    Add two spoons of amla juice, aloe vera juice, and little apple cider vinegar with a small amount of honey. Amla Water could be your ideal drink for detox every morning.

    3. Fenugreek water:

    Fenugreek's medicinal properties eventually help in maintaining a healthy body balance. For this drink, you need to soak fenugreek seeds overnight. Drain the water in next morning and drink it.

    4. Lemon and Honey water:

    Lemon is rich in antioxidants which help in the detoxification process. This one is quite simple. Add a spoonful of honey and half a lemon to lukewarm water. Your detox drink is already.

    5. Cinnamon water:

    Cinnamon helps in fat loss and hence is known to be a great ingredient for detox. Boil two pinches of cinnamon in water on medium flame and once it boils, drain the water and then add a spoon of lemon.

