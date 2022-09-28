Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 Spectacular places you can visit in North India this October

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Travelling is a way of getting away from all the hustle and bustle and relaxing your mind. Travelling can have a different definition for each individual. For some, it can be a lazy vacation; for others, it can be a trip filled with adventures

    Image: Getty Images

    India is a country that has everything from the snow-capped mountains in the north to the Deccan plates in the south. You can find anything and everything in India. India has it if you are looking for an adventurous trip or a trip where you want to be lazy. This justifies the tourism tagline of India - Incredible India. So we bring you 10 spectacular destinations of North India that you can travel to this October.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jaipur, Rajasthan: Jaipur, the pink city, is the capital of Rajasthan. It is one of the best places you can explore. With all the festivals approaching in October, the city lights up, colourful and vibrant during this time. Some destinations you can visit in Jaipur are - Hawa Mahal, Amber fort and Jaigrah fort. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Rishikesh, Uttarakhand:  Settled on the banks of river Ganga, Rishikesh is a beautiful town with places to explore. You can visit in the month of October to enjoy its balmy weather. You can see some religious temples but also places for adventure activities. Rishikesh is a grand mixture of both serenity and adventure. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Auli, Uttarakhand: Auli, which means meadows, is a hill station in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. This place is located on the slopes of the Himalayas, and it looks stunning. This hill station is rich in natural resources. The best time to visit here is October.

    Image: Getty Images

    Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: Ruskin Bond, the famous author, has described Mussoorie as a Beaty in most of his novels, and his descriptions are correct. It is a hill station which has terrific views of mother nature. October is the best time to visit them. If you still haven’t seen it, please don’t wait and plan a trip now.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jammu and Kashmir: For any traveller, Jammu and Kashmir are always on their bucket list. They are also known as Paradise on earth. Kashmir is incredible; it attracts travellers worldwide and never fails to impress them. October is considered the best time to visit and explore this beautiful place. This trip will be an unforgettable one.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kasol, Himachal Pradesh: This place is the best for people who are looking for some adventure. This place turns blissful during the month of October. Kasol is a small town settled in Parvati valley. It is a small town, but it will not fail you. The town has breathtaking views of nature. Travellers from across the globe come to visit this town.

