Mauritius to Maldives to Oman and more; Shenaz Treasury listed destinations to travel visa-free

Applying and completing all the paperwork to travel to international destinations can be very time-consuming. Shenaz Treasury has devised a list of destinations we can travel to by avoiding all the paperwork. Check it out.

Travelling is a way of relaxing and rejuvenating our minds, especially with all the stressful and laborious routines we all go through on a day-to-day basis. Some people also travel for the thrill and excitement they experience; some travel destinations will be part of their bucket lists and would be early waiting for them to complete them.

Travelling helps us to create memories that will forever have a special place in our hearts. International travelling may need a visa, depending on your destination and the duration of your stay. Going through all the paperwork and the formalities can be a killjoy while planning an International trip.

Applying for a visa and going through all the paperwork can be time-consuming. The good news is that there are some countries where you can travel visa-free entry and exit. Social media travel influencer Shenaz Treasury shares the list of countries we can travel to without a visa in her Instagram post.

The listed countries can be crossed without a visa if you bear an Indian passport, the 83rd most powerful passport in the world. Here is the list of contras given by Shenaz Treasury :

Maldives - Maldives can be a perfect destination for vacationing for leisure purposes. It can be rejuvenating and an escape from all the chaos in the city.



Oman - you can experience the best of Saudi Arabia. A country with natural beauty interwoven. It is a family vacation destination.

Thailand - Thailand is filled with culture and natural destinations which attract tourists. With the tagline ‘Amazing Thailand’, it is genuinely a fantastic destination to travel to.

Qatar - Qatar is one of the destinations in the Gulf. Qatar brings the world of hospitality and cosmopolitan together.

Sri Lanka - It is a popular destination, especially among the Indians. Sri Lanka is known for its rich Buddhist culture. It also offers a list of various sightseeing options.

Mauritius - It is a safe destination with a low crime rate. It is circled with coral reefs and pure crystal clear water, with the option of many water sports available.

Bhutan - It is framed in stunning valleys with breathtaking views of mountains. It is filled with colourful culture that tourists can experience.