Are you planning solo to a beach? Here is your checklist

The earth is covered with 3/4 of water and is naturally gifted with many beaches. You should keep some things in mind while travelling to the beach. Hope this checklist helps you.

The pandemic had crippled the travel industry, and now with the easing of the regulations, the travelling industry is back on its feet. People have started taking advantage of this and have started planning their travel itineraries. Solo travelling is in trend now, and many women are trying to do so. Many women have taken up solo travelling and truly enjoy their own company.



Beaches have always been a favourite vacation spot for everyone as it never fails to give us an exotic feel. Beaches can be visited for pleasure, leisure and adventure. Many beaches also provide us with many water sports such as snorkelling, deep sea diving, surfing etc. To have a hassle-free, enjoyable trip to the beach, keep this checklist in mind.

Also Read: Running low on budget? Use these 5 tips to use your money wisely

Leave your valuable items behind -

Try and avoid carrying any expensive and valuable electronic items to the beach since you will be near water and sand. In case you carry any electronic gadgets make sure you have a waterproof pouch with them.

Keep yourself hydrated

Travelling to a beach, means being exposed to the sun; hence you should always keep yourself hydrated and carry water with you.

Carry your SPF

To protect yourself from the Sun, ensure you carry your SPF and keep applying it regularly.

Also Read: Skincare Alert: Balance between inner and outer self can create magic, try this out!

Comfort dressing

You will spend your day at the beach, so make sure to dress appropriately to enjoy it to the fullest.

Keep track of the weather

The weather in the beach areas can be unpredictable, so it is always advisable to keep track of the weather and follow the lifeguard's instructions. Keeping these things in your mind will make your list to the beach even more memorable. Have fun creating memories.