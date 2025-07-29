- Home
Wayanad Landslide: Remembering Devastation, Its Lasting Impact and Resilience One Year Later
Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating Wayanad landslide that shook the nation. The two vanished villages and the 298 lives lost, etched in memory, are a constant source of sorrow. A look back at the disaster.
Unforgotten Faces
The official death toll from the Wayanad landslide stands at 298. Despite this, 32 individuals are still unaccounted for. Two months prior, the government officially declared these 32 missing persons deceased and issued death certificates to their respective families. Meanwhile, hundreds of survivors and families who lost loved ones continue to struggle with the lasting trauma of the disaster.
The Night of Devastation
The devastating landslide struck the forest area near Vanarani Estate on July 30, 2024. A powerful torrent consisting of water, trees, and boulders surged down onto Puchirimattam, accumulating into a massive debris pile that resembled a dam on the verge of bursting. Suddenly, with a thunderous roar, the rocks and trees gave way, unleashing their full force. Amidst the heavy rainfall, agonized screams echoed through the villages of Punchirimattam and Mundakkai as the catastrophe unfolded.
That Night
In the darkness, no one could fully comprehend the magnitude of the disaster. The catastrophe was far from over. The debris from the initial landslide swept into Seethammakkundu, a small waterfall in Mundakkai. Then, at 4:10 am, a second landslide struck, destroying the remaining houses in the area. The full scale of the tragedy remained unknown to the outside world. Those who hurried to offer assistance were powerless amid the pitch-blackness. Many people lost contact with their loved ones, who had desperately called for help over the phone.
A Day of Shock
At 5:45 am, as daylight broke, a horrifying scene emerged: terrified people screamed amidst the chaos, their bodies covered in mud. Hundreds of bodies were found buried beneath the debris. Over a span of 48 hours, an intense 572 mm of rain had poured down. Tragically, the early warning systems had failed to alert residents in time. As a result, two villages were left devastated and orphaned by the disaster.
Psychological Distress
Many survivors of the Mundakai and Chooralmala landslides are suffering from significant psychological distress. The medical team at Dr. Moopen's Medical College in Meppadi, which has treated numerous survivors, confirms this troubling mental health impact. They report that the need for psychological support extends beyond the victims to include rescuers as well, with many individuals seeking help for mental health challenges and requiring long-term care and follow-up.
No Debt Relief
It has been one year since the Wayanad landslide disaster, families impacted by the tragedy are still awaiting much-needed relief from the burden of outstanding bank loans. Although the central government recently told the High Court that a decision regarding loan waivers would be made within two weeks, there has been no substantive progress so far. Kerala Bank has already offered relief by waiving the loans of affected families, but most victims owe much larger sums to nationalized banks. The absence of decisive action from these major banks remains a significant obstacle in the recovery process for those hardest hit by the disaster.
Valley of Stillness
A year after the tragedy, Mundakkai—a place that became the valley of death—remains hauntingly silent. With the majority of survivors having left, the area now stands deserted. In the aftermath of the disaster, the young men of the village, having lost everything, stayed together in a single room for 45 days, sharing their grief and resilience amidst the devastation.
Hope for Tomorrow
People of Kerala came together in a remarkable show of humanity to support the victims, offering everything from their hard-earned money to land. Asianet News helped amplify these voices, bringing their pleas to the attention of the authorities. They urged everyone to stand in solidarity with the Wayanad victims. Now, a year later, we return—not to celebrate, but to investigate and comprehend the aftermath of this heartbreaking year.