Image Credit : Asianet News

It has been one year since the Wayanad landslide disaster, families impacted by the tragedy are still awaiting much-needed relief from the burden of outstanding bank loans. Although the central government recently told the High Court that a decision regarding loan waivers would be made within two weeks, there has been no substantive progress so far. Kerala Bank has already offered relief by waiving the loans of affected families, but most victims owe much larger sums to nationalized banks. The absence of decisive action from these major banks remains a significant obstacle in the recovery process for those hardest hit by the disaster.