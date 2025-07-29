After further abuse on July 27, the survivor filed a complaint. Akshay faces two new charges, adding to five existing cases, including assault, abduction, and reckless driving.

Thrissur: A 25-year-old bus driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after luring her to a lodge under the pretext of marriage. The accused was identified as Akshay, a resident of Chiyyaram South Munayam. The woman regularly traveled on the bus where Akshay worked as a driver, and had developed a relationship.

The incident occurred on July 17. After checking into a lodge, Akshay allegedly offered the woman a drink laced with intoxicants, which left her drowsy, and then proceeded to assault her. Trusting his promise of marriage, she initially refrained from filing a complaint. However, on July 27, 2025, around 11:30 am, while Akshay was at the wheel of a parked bus at the Kodungallur bus stand, he reportedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her after she confronted him about his involvement with other women.

Following this, the woman filed a police complaint. Kodungallur police registered two cases against the accused based on her complaint. Akshay is already an accused in five criminal cases, including the abduction and assault of a minor, sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of marriage, assaulting a woman and causing defamation, and two cases of causing grievous injury by reckless driving, registered at Kodungallur, Cherppu, Nedupuzha, and Farook police stations. The arrest was made by a team led by Kodungallur Police Inspector Arun BK, Sub Inspector Salim K, and CPOs Dhanesh and Shijin Nath.