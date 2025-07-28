The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has also strongly condemned the alleged incident, claiming that according to reports, the women had explicit written permission from parents, but were physically assaulted after being arrested.

New Delhi: The arrest of two Kerala nurses in Chhattisgarh has led to a political firestorm in the Parliament. Several MPs from Congress and the CPIM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, staging a protest outside the Parliament. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the central government for systematic persecution of minorities. “We will not be silent. Religious freedom is a constitutional right. We demand their immediate release and accountability for this injustice,” he added. The arrested nuns are natives of Kannur and Angamaly.



According to reports, the nuns identified as Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis, affiliated with the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI) church, were accompanying three women to Agra to place them in convents for domestic work. Sukhman Mandavi, who was accompanying them, was also arrested. They were detained by the Durg railway police and booked for human trafficking and religious conversion. Father Sebastian Poomattam, Vicar General of the Raipur Archdiocese, told The News Minute that a ticket examiner questioned the group and alerted Bajrang Dal members. “All the women were above 18 years of age,” he added.

Meanwhile. Visuals emerged showing Bajrang Dal members questioning the nuns in the presence of police. The footage reveals the mob interrogating them and inspecting their bags during the incident.

Opposition Says Christians Being Targeted

Those who moved the adjournment motion include Left MPs John Brittas, V Sivadasan, AA Rahim, Santosh Kumar, and K Radhakrishnan, who joined the protest in front of Parliament against the arrest of Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan, and K Sudhakaran had also submitted similar notices, demanding a discussion on the controversial arrests.

Hibi Eden stated, "The recent terror attack specifically targeting nuns and forcing them to hide their attire, including the Thiru Vasthram is a matter of grave concern. The incident raises serious questions about the safety and security of religious minorities in our country. Given the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for communal harmony and national security, it is imperative that the houses discuss this matter at the earliest opportunity."

John Brittas said, “The arrest of Kerala nuns Sr. Vandana Francis & Sr. Preethi at Durg on baseless trafficking & conversion charges is a disgrace. This is blatant misuse of the law to target minorities. Free the nuns & stop the hate campaign against those serving society!”



The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has also strongly condemned the alleged incident, claiming that according to reports, the women had explicit written permission from parents, but were physically assaulted after being arrested. CBCI's statement read, "Such incidents not only threaten the modesty of women but also put their lives in grave danger. These repeated, unwarranted actions are a serious violation of the Constitution and cannot be tolerated."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that a proper and impartial investigation should be conducted. “I have requested the higher authorities associated with the Chhattisgarh government to protect the innocent and punish the guilty. The facts of what actually happened should come out,” he added.