The verdict in the Kerala actress assault case, involving actor Dileep, is scheduled for December 8, 2025, by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. The trial has spanned over eight years since the 2017 incident, marked by numerous complications.

The verdict in the high-profile Kerala actress assault case, involving prominent actor Dileep among the accused, is scheduled for December 8, 2025. The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when the actress was brutally attacked inside a moving vehicle in Kochi. Pulsar Suni is the first accused, and Dileep is named as the eighth accused in the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trial, held at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court and presided over by Judge Honey M. Varghese, has spanned over eight years, marked by numerous complications including 28 hostile witnesses, changes in prosecutors, requests to replace the judge, and allegations of evidence tampering. The Supreme Court has intervened multiple times to expedite proceedings.

Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and spent 88 days in custody before being granted bail. New evidence and testimonies, including revelations by film director Balachandrakumar, have added complex dimensions alleging Dileep's involvement in a conspiracy related to the assault. Throughout the trial, the victim and prosecution faced several setbacks, including denied pleas for transferring the case due to alleged bias and extended trial periods due to various reasons including COVID-19 disruptions.

Timeline of events