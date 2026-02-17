A shocking road crash caught on CCTV in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has gone viral and sparked a heated public debate about road safety, speeding, and poor junction design. The footage is time-stamped February 16 at about 8:05 am.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

It shows a man on a two-wheeler being crushed by a speeding bus within seconds, leaving bystanders stunned.