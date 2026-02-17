A political controversy has broken out in Tamil Nadu after police registered a case against V. V. Senthilnathan, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karur. The case relates to remarks he allegedly made about Congress Member of Parliament S. Jothimani during a protest earlier this month.

The protest was organised on February 10 in front of the Head Post Office in Karur by the BJP’s women’s wing. According to police, Senthilnathan allegedly made indecent and derogatory comments about the MP while addressing the gathering. Officials said the speech was insulting to womanhood and could disturb public peace.

Based on a complaint by Karur District Congress president Ramesh, Karur Town Police registered a case under multiple legal provisions, including sections related to insulting the modesty of a woman, public mischief and criminal defamation. The case also invokes provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

What the FIR alleges

According to details cited from the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant accused the BJP leader of making sexually coloured and degrading statements about the elected woman MP in a public forum using amplified sound. The complaint says the remarks amounted to a direct attack on her dignity and were intended to humiliate and intimidate her.

The FIR also alleges that references of a sexual nature were used to shame the MP publicly. It further claims the speech created a real threat to her safety and could incite hostility and unrest among the public.

A video shared by Jothimani on social media allegedly shows VVSenthilnathan making crude comments and saying she should be deported from the country. Police said they are examining available evidence as part of the investigation.

I am releasing this obscene and deeply repulsive video, in which the Karur District President of the BJP, Mr Senthil Nathan, speaks about me, with full awareness and firm resolve. I am making it public because only then can society respond with the anger and condemnation that men…

Jothimani’s reaction

Reacting strongly in New Delhi, Jothimani described the comments as obscene and deeply offensive. She said no woman should face such abuse in public life.

She alleged that the remarks reduced her identity to her gender and body, ignoring her work, merit and political role. She also claimed the comments reflected a wider mindset used to silence outspoken women in politics.

On BJP leader VV Senthilnathan's remarks, Congress MP Jothimani says, "These are very disgusting and obscene remarks against me. It is the worst form of abuse. No woman should have to go through something like this. I was shocked... According to this person's…

Jothimani said she shared the video publicly to expose what she described as personal and sexist attacks against an elected representative.

Selvaperunthagai K, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, also condemned Karur District BJP President Senthilnathan, calling his act of targeting Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mr. Rahul Gandhi MP and people's representative Ms. Jothimani MP with vulgar and derogatory remarks in public highly condemnable and contrary to democratic values.

கரூர் மாவட்ட பா.ஜ.க. தலைவர் செந்தில் நாதன் அவர்கள், பொதுவெளியில் கண்ணியத்திற்குரிய மக்களவை எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு.ராகுல்காந்தி எம்.பி அவர்களையும், மக்கள் பிரதிநிதியான செல்வி ஜோதிமணி எம்.பி., அவர்களையும் குறிவைத்து ஆபாசமாகவும், தரக்குறைவாகவும் பேசியிருப்பது மிகவும்… — Selvaperunthagai K (@SPK_TNCC) February 16, 2026

He added in his post that Senthilnathan's speech cannot be justified in any manner whatsoever.

"Political differences of opinion are the nature of democracy. However, in a situation where one cannot respond to an opinion with another opinion, using language that degrades women's dignity as a weapon only reveals the decline of political decency. The mindset of viewing women not through their labor, talent, and social service, but solely through a sexual lens is dangerous to society itself," he wrote in his X post.