UP SHOCKER! Women in Varanasi Steal Rs 10,000 Undergarment In Varanasi Store (WATCH)
Police in Varanasi have registered a theft case after a shop owner alleged that three women stole undergarments worth ₹10,000 from a Lahurabir store. CCTV footage reportedly shows the items being placed in a bag while staff were distracted.
Theft incident reported from Lahurabir area of Varanasi
A theft case has been registered after a shop owner alleged that three women stole undergarments worth about ₹10,000 from a store in the Lahurabir area of Varanasi. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.
धार्मिक नगरी Varanasi के चेतगंज थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत लहुराबीर इलाके में दिनदहाड़े चोरी का मामला सामने आया है।
लहुराबीर व्यापार मंडल के सदस्य सुदीप सिंह की दुकान Amanat Hosiery, जो गोरस बिल्डिंग में इंडियन बैंक के नीचे स्थित है, वहां तीन महिलाओं द्वारा करीब 10 हजार रुपये के सामान… pic.twitter.com/UzS8N2Ssv4
The complaint has named Sunita Soni, who is said to be the president of a local women traders’ association and a former brand ambassador of the municipal corporation. She has denied the allegations.
How the incident allegedly happened
According to the complaint, the incident took place on the evening of 24 February at Amate Store, an undergarments shop.
The shop owner, Sudeep Singh, stated in his FIR that three women entered the store together. CCTV footage reportedly shows that while the salesgirl was distracted and went inside to fetch items, one of the women placed several undergarments into a bag. The group then left the shop without making any payment.
The theft came to light later during stock checking. The owner then approached Chetganj police station and filed a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to theft.
Allegations against known public figure
The complaint claims that Sunita Soni entered the shop along with her daughter and sister-in-law. The allegation has drawn attention because of her public profile and past association with civic programmes. Photos of her with well-known personalities are also being widely shared online after the case surfaced.
Social activist demands action
Local social activist Chandni Srivastava described the incident as shameful. She alleged that the accused had earlier avoided action due to influence but said the CCTV footage makes the situation clear. She demanded strict action regardless of social status.
Accused denies wrongdoing
Sunita Soni has rejected the accusations. She said she visited the shop with female relatives who had come from Jaunpur. According to her statement, she does not know what items were placed in the bag behind her. She said she contacted the shopkeeper after learning about the issue and is willing to pay for the items if required.
She also claimed that some groups are trying to defame her and called them a 'so-called organisation'.
Police begin investigation
Police have registered the case and started an investigation based on the complaint and CCTV footage. Officials are expected to verify the video evidence and statements from all parties involved.
The matter remains under inquiry.
