Kerala Weather Update, July 5: Saturday brings humidity and brief showers
Kerala Weather Update, July 5: Kerala will experience warm and humid conditions. Check the latest forecast for Kochi, Trivandrum and more.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kerala Weather Update, July 5: Warm and humid conditions are expected across the state. Brief showers and thunderstorms may occur across various regions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Rain may be light, brief, and sudden. Thunder is possible in some regions. Residents are advised to check weather conditions before heading out.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mostly cloudy with light rainfall at intervals. Despite moderate cloud cover, the temperature will remain high, and humidity will increase.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Chances of a thunderstorm in the morning, followed by more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloud cover will be persistent.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mostly cloudy with a chance shower in the morning. While not as wet as northern districts, Kollam will still experience humid conditions.