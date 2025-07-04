The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alerts for coastal and Malnad Karnataka, forecasting 11–20 cm of rainfall. Landslides and flooding have disrupted traffic and submerged low-lying areas across multiple districts.

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu districts experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for these districts for Friday and Saturday, with forecasts predicting 11 to 20 cm of rain.

The orange alert continues for coastal districts on Saturday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Malnad districts and Belagavi district in North Interior Karnataka. The yellow alert continues for coastal, Malnad, and Belagavi districts on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has also forecast winds of 50 to 60 km/h along with the rain.

Flooding and landslides in coastal and Malnad regions

Heavy rainfall has led to overflowing rivers, flooding low-lying areas, and triggering landslides in some parts of the region.

Incessant rains in Chikkamagaluru have caused the Nalini, Nandini, and Tunga rivers to overflow, flooding landmarks like the Kappeshankar Temple, Sandhyavandana Mantapa, and Gandhi Maidan in Sringeri Math. Meanwhile, tourist spots like Shankaragiri Hill and Sirimane Falls are witnessing increased footfall.

Reservoirs release water, submerge monuments

Following intense rainfall, 20 crest gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir have been opened, releasing 58,260 cusecs of water into the river. This has led to the submergence of several key monuments in Hampi, including the Purandara Dasa Mantapa.

Simultaneously, 95,000 cusecs of water are being released from the Basavasagar reservoir into the Krishna River, while in Kodagu, 10,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from the Harangi reservoir.

Fresh landslides disrupt traffic

Fresh landslides triggered by heavy rains have been reported near Nemmaru Salmara on National Highway 169, which connects Sringeri and Mangaluru. Another landslide occurred on the Kadra–Kodasalli Dam road in Karwar taluk, where debris covered a 30-foot stretch, severely affecting traffic on the route.