Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall, temperature forecast here
Following normal rainfall in June, Kolkata and South Bengal are expected to see more rain in July. The Meteorological Department predicts normal rainfall and lower temperatures in July. However, North Bengal might experience a slight rainfall deficit
| Published : Jul 04 2025, 02:43 PM
2 Min read
Kolkata received normal rainfall in June. The Meteorological Department has stated that there will be no shortage of rain in the city in July as well.
Sources say Kolkata is likely to receive normal rainfall in July. The temperature is also expected to drop due to the rain.
Monsoon arrived in Kolkata and South Bengal districts on June 17. Two low-pressure systems formed in the Bay of Bengal that month.
It rained for 19 days in June in the city. Total rainfall was 241.5 millimeters. The temperature has also decreased relatively.
Lawyer HR Biswas said, "We expect normal rainfall in South Bengal in July as well. However, there may be a slight shortage of rain in North Bengal."
Heavy rain is expected from Friday to Sunday. The sky will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts.
Heavy rain will occur in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura districts.
Similarly, there will be heavy rain in North Bengal. Rain will increase there from Tuesday, July 8.
Today the maximum temperature of the city will be 30 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.
Yesterday the maximum temperature of the city was 31.2 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius.
