Kochi

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kochi will enjoy sunshine for most of the day. There’s no significant rain in the forecast. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, especially in the hilly areas. Temperatures will reach a high of 32°C and a low of 24°C at night. Keep an umbrella handy.