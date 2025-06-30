Kerala Weather Update, July 1: Warm, humid day with scattered thunderstorms
Kerala Weather Update, July 1: Humidity remains high. Some regions may experience isolated thunderstorms, particularly in hilly areas.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kerala Weather Update, July 1: Tuesday will bring mostly warm and partly sunny day. Some regions may experience rain showers. Humidity remains high across the state. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Kochi will enjoy sunshine for most of the day. There’s no significant rain in the forecast. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, especially in the hilly areas. Temperatures will reach a high of 32°C and a low of 24°C at night. Keep an umbrella handy.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Cloudy skies, with no significant rain expected. The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, and the low will settle at 23°C. It’s a good day for travel.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Kollam will experience plenty of sunshine. The weather will stay dry, and no rainfall is expected throughout the day.