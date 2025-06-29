Image Credit : Google

While the people of Chennai were longing for relief from the heat and when it would rain, it suddenly rained in various parts of Chennai at midnight. Heavy rain lashed Chennai Egmore, Nungambakkam, Anna Road, Valluvar Kottam, Vadapalani, and Ekkattuthangal. Heavy rain lashed not only Chennai city but also suburbs like Kattupakkam, Nazarathpettai, Thirumullaivoyal, Poonamallee, and Sembarambakkam.

Will it rain in Chennai today?

As a result, the people of Chennai and suburbs were happy as the heat subsided and the weather turned cool. Meanwhile, the sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. The Chennai Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the city.