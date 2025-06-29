Chennai weather update: City sees heavy rainfall, more showers expected
Heavy rain has lashed various parts of Chennai. The Meteorological Department has given an important update about whether it will rain in Chennai today.
Heavy Rains In Chennai
The southwest monsoon has intensified again in Tamil Nadu. Good rain is falling, especially in the districts of the Western Ghats. Heavy rain is falling in various parts of Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Theni, and Nilgiris districts. Apart from the Western Ghats, the rain is not that much in other places. Especially in Chennai, the heat was severe.
Will it rain in Chennai today?
While the people of Chennai were longing for relief from the heat and when it would rain, it suddenly rained in various parts of Chennai at midnight. Heavy rain lashed Chennai Egmore, Nungambakkam, Anna Road, Valluvar Kottam, Vadapalani, and Ekkattuthangal. Heavy rain lashed not only Chennai city but also suburbs like Kattupakkam, Nazarathpettai, Thirumullaivoyal, Poonamallee, and Sembarambakkam.
As a result, the people of Chennai and suburbs were happy as the heat subsided and the weather turned cool. Meanwhile, the sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. The Chennai Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the city.
Chance of rain till July 4
While widespread rain is falling in various parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, the Chennai Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu till July 4.
Due to the variation in the speed of the westerly wind blowing towards Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places today (June 29).
Further, strong winds with a speed of 50 kmph may blow in some places. It has been informed that light to moderate rain may occur from tomorrow till July 4.
Where is the maximum rain?
In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am yesterday, Valparai and Upasi in Coimbatore district and Kandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district received 4 cm of rain. Further, 3 cm in Solaiyar, Cinchona, Chinnakallar in Coimbatore district and Natham in Dindigul district, 2 cm in Naduvattam, Wind Worth Estate, Devala in Nilgiris district, Kurungulam in Thanjavur district and Periyar in Theni district.
Heavy rain likely in 4 districts
Apart from this, cyclonic winds with a speed of 65 kmph may blow in South Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kumari Sea. Therefore, the Meteorological Department has requested the fishermen not to go to these areas. Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Department has said that heavy rain is likely in four districts namely Tenkasi, Nellai, Kanyakumari and Theni till this morning.