A new cyclonic circulation is likely to form on June 29 and intensify into a low-pressure area within 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continue to lash different parts of Kerala. An orange alert has been issued for five districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad. A yellow alert is in effect for all other districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40-50 km/h.

Fishing ban continues along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. Special vigilance has been advised for hilly areas due to the possibility of intensified rainfall. Meanwhile, the spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam may be opened today. If the water level exceeds 136 feet, the shutters will be opened to release water into the Periyar River in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the water level is at 135.5 feet.

While 3,800 cubic feet of water per second is flowing into the dam, Tamil Nadu is drawing 2,050 cubic feet. Tamil Nadu assesses that the shutters may not need to be opened due to reduced rainfall and inflow. However, as a precaution, the Idukki district administration is on alert.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of a new cyclonic circulation forming by June 29, which may intensify into a low-pressure area within the subsequent 24 hours. While a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan, a new cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by June 29 and intensify into a low-pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours, according to the IMD.

Rainfall Forecast

Orange Alert

28/06/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts are under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Very heavy rainfall is defined by the IMD as rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow Alert

28/06/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

29/06/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts are under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is defined by the IMD as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also expected.