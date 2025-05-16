Kerala Weather, May 16: Rain and humid conditions across major cities
Kerala Weather, May 16: Cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam will see varying degrees of rain and cloudy skies, offering temporary relief from the heat.
Kerala Weather, May 16: Classic pre-monsoon weather conditions with a mix of cloud cover, rain, and humid heat across the state on Friday. The rain will provide temporary relief from the heat and humidity. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Cloudy conditions throughout the day. High humidity will make the day feel hotter. The rain may provide temporary relief.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kozhikode will see a mix of sunshine in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies by midday. Light rain is likely in the afternoon. The daytime temperature will reach a high of 31°C.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Cloudy skies for most of the day, with a high chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather reports.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kollam will begin the day with some light morning rain. The skies will remain cloudy throughout.