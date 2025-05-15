Karnataka Weather, May 15: Sunny and stormy skies with rising heat
Karnataka Weather, May 15: Karnataka will experience varied weather today. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 33°C.
Karnataka Weather, May 15: Karnataka is expected to witness a wide range of weather patterns today, from bright and sunny conditions in Bengaluru to scattered thunderstorms across Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Mostly sunny skies. The maximum temperature will be 33°C. Commuters and office-goers are urged to carry sun protection such as hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Periods of sunshine with some cloud cover, providing some comfort during the morning hours. Travelers should plan ahead, as downpours may cause brief traffic disruptions.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 36°C
The skies are expected to turn increasingly cloudy in, with a couple of thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mangaluru is set for a humid and stormy day. The morning will be mostly cloudy, with occasional rain showers expected to begin early.