Image Credit : pixal

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Mostly sunny skies. The maximum temperature will be 33°C. Commuters and office-goers are urged to carry sun protection such as hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Periods of sunshine with some cloud cover, providing some comfort during the morning hours. Travelers should plan ahead, as downpours may cause brief traffic disruptions.