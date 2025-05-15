Kerala Weather, May 15: Pre-monsoon showers across major cities
Kerala Weather, May 15: While the early hours might be uncomfortably hot, thunderstorms and rain are expected, offering temporary respite.
Kerala Weather, May 15: Typical pre-monsoon weather pattern today, with cloudy skies, intense humidity, and widespread thunderstorms expected in several key districts. The day will see uncomfortable heat in the early hours. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kochi will remain cloudy throughout the day. There are chances of thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. Lightning and brief heavy rain, and occasional gusty winds may impact outdoor activities.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms in the morning. Despite the rain, the day will bring uncomfortable humidity.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Trivandrum will see light rain in the morning followed by thunderstorms developing in parts of the area during the afternoon.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
A mix of morning showers and thunderstorms developing in parts of the area in the afternoon. Today's rainfall will provide some short-lived relief from the heat.