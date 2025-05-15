Image Credit : social media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Trivandrum will see light rain in the morning followed by thunderstorms developing in parts of the area during the afternoon.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 38°C

A mix of morning showers and thunderstorms developing in parts of the area in the afternoon. Today's rainfall will provide some short-lived relief from the heat.