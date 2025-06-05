Kerala Weather Forecast, June 5: Light showers, clouds, and rising humidity
Kerala Weather, June 5: Kerala can expect light showers and high humidity across major cities on Wednesday. Precautions are advised due to the high humidity.
Kerala Weather, June 5: Light showers and high humidity are expected across major cities in Kerala. No significant rainfall is expected; however, taking precautions is advised. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Kochi will see a cloudy start to the day. Humidity will be high throughout, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature. A light breeze near the coast may offer some relief.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
In Kozhikode, the day will bring sun. While there's no significant chance of rainfall, the humidity will remain high. The evening is likely to be more comfortable.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kerala’s capital city is in for a mostly cloudy day. Residents can expect a few showers in the afternoon.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Kollam will also begin the day with a couple of brief morning showers. It’s advisable to dress in light, breathable fabrics and seek shade during the hotter parts of the day.