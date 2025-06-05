Image Credit : social media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Kochi will see a cloudy start to the day. Humidity will be high throughout, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature. A light breeze near the coast may offer some relief.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

In Kozhikode, the day will bring sun. While there's no significant chance of rainfall, the humidity will remain high. The evening is likely to be more comfortable.