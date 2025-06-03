Kerala Weather Forecast, June 3: Light rain and high humidity persist
Kerala Weather, June 3: Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect cloudy skies, rain, and high real-feel temperatures.
Kerala Weather, June 3: The state of Kerala continues to experience varying weather conditions on Tuesday. High humidity, rain, and cloudy skies are expected across various cities. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Expect a cloudy day with occasional light rain. Humidity will be high, making it feel much warmer.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 35°C
A wet day ahead as the city sees periods of rain. The rain may offer slight relief, but humidity remains intense.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
The capital will wake up to morning showers, followed by light rain in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Another mostly cloudy day with light rain. Sticky weather conditions will persist through the day.