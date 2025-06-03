Karnataka Weather, June 3: Brace for rain and humid skies in the afternoon
Karnataka Weather, June 3: Humidity and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other cities will see changing weather conditions. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.
Karnataka Weather, June 3: Several regions will see a mix of sunshine, breezy conditions, and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan outdoor activities carefully, especially in the afternoon hours. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 30°C
Expect a breezy day with a blend of sun and clouds, and afternoon thunderstorms possible in some parts of the city.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Similar to Bengaluru, Mysuru will have cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 30°C
The day will start with a few morning showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions expected later in the day.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Prepare for a wet day as periods of rain continue throughout. Humidity will make it feel much warmer.