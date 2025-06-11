Kerala Weather Forecast, June 11: Heavy rain and humid conditions expected
Kerala Weather, June 11:Expect showers, along with high humidity. Stay prepared for wet conditions and potential thunder.
Kerala Weather, June 11: Moist winds and widespread cloud cover across Kerala. Residents should be prepared for wet weather, slippery roads, and occasional thunder in some regions. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C
Periods of rain occurring at intervals throughout the day. The sky will remain mostly overcast. The high humidity will make it feel warmer.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Few light showers in the morning, followed by more persistent rain during the afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy and stay hydrated.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Light showers expected today. No heavy downpour is expected. Prepare for humid conditions.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Kollam will remain mostly cloud-covered throughout the day, with light showers possible. Ideal weather for indoor activities.