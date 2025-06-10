Kerala Weather Forecast, June 10: Overcast skies and light rain across the state
Kerala Weather Forecast, June 10: Temperatures will stay warm, leading to high humidity. Forecasts predict light to moderate rain across major cities.
Kerala Weather, June 10: Cloud cover and rainfall will persist on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm, contributing to high humidity. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Kochi will see a mostly cloudy day with occasional light rain. The showers are not expected to be heavy, but the cloud cover and humidity will make the atmosphere feel warm and humid.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Trivandrum will see considerable cloudiness throughout the day with brief spells of light rain. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Thick cloud cover with periods of rain in the afternoon. The rain may be moderate at times, but the humidity will make the day uncomfortable.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Breezy day with heavy cloud cover and light showers. The winds may provide some relief from the heat, but humidity will remain high throughout the day.