Kochi

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kochi will see a mostly cloudy day with occasional light rain. The showers are not expected to be heavy, but the cloud cover and humidity will make the atmosphere feel warm and humid.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Trivandrum will see considerable cloudiness throughout the day with brief spells of light rain. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.