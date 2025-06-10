Image Credit : social media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Mostly cloudy skies, with rainfall expected in the afternoon. The rain may be scattered but could bring some temporary relief from the heat and humidity.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Occasional rain throughout the day. Skies will remain overcast, and high humidity will make conditions feel much warmer. Residents are advised to stay indoors during heavy showers.