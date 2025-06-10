Karnataka Weather, June 10: Cloudy skies and scattered rain to continue
Karnataka Weather, June 10: Several regions will experience rain, with humid conditions expected. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 31°C.
Karnataka Weather, June 10: Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in several regions. Residents should be prepared for humid conditions, particularly in the coastal and southern parts of the state. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Chance of thunderstorms developing in parts of the city during the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will remain moderately high. Commuters should keep umbrellas handy
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Cloudy skies throughout the day, with a slight chance of light rain showers. The weather will be warm and a bit sticky.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Mostly cloudy skies, with rainfall expected in the afternoon. The rain may be scattered but could bring some temporary relief from the heat and humidity.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Occasional rain throughout the day. Skies will remain overcast, and high humidity will make conditions feel much warmer. Residents are advised to stay indoors during heavy showers.