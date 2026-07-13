In a peculiar incident in Darjeeling, a taxi driver got into a heated argument with a toy train driver, absurdly claiming the train was on the "wrong side" after it gently hit his illegally parked car. The confrontation, captured on video, went viral, leading to the driver being charged and his vehicle seized by authorities.

A taxi driver in Darjeeling got into a heated argument with the driver of the famous toy train when the engine touched his car in an odd occurrence that has left the internet both amused and perplexed. Why? According to him, the train was on the "wrong side."

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The unexpected transaction occurred on the route of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a century-old narrow-gauge railway that winds through West Bengal's hills. Videos of the interaction are currently doing the rounds on social media. A Mahindra Sumo that had been parked dangerously near the railway track was reportedly gently impacted by the historic train.

The cab driver allegedly challenged the loco pilot and maintained that the train shouldn't have been there rather than admitting that the car was blocking the queue. The assertion was immediately met with scepticism on the internet, with several people pointing out the obvious: trains can't just change lanes as cars do; they can only travel on specified tracks.

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Later, authorities discovered that the cab had been carelessly and illegally parked close to the railway track. Following the vehicle's seizure, the driver was charged with the infraction.

After the event, there was a heated exchange captured on camera, but no injuries were reported. As clips of the confrontation spread across social media, users responded with a mix of humour and frustration.

The DHR, also known as the Darjeeling Toy Train, was established in 1881 and is acknowledged as a UNESCO World Heritage Site because to its historical and technical significance. One of Darjeeling's most popular tourist destinations is still the narrow-gauge railway, which offers picturesque rides through tea estates, busy hill-town marketplaces, and mist-covered mountain scenery.