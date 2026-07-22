Karnataka's Food Department has extended fair price shop timings from 6 AM to 10 PM to speed up July 2026 ration distribution. The move aims to ensure ration card holders receive food grains under NFSA and Anna Bhagya Scheme before the end of the month.

In a major relief for ration card holders across Karnataka, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has extended the working hours of all fair price shops to ensure the timely distribution of food grains for July 2026. The decision has been taken to speed up the supply process under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Anna Bhagya Scheme, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their entitled ration before the end of the month.

Extended Working Hours Announced

According to a circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, all fair price shops across Karnataka will remain open from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm until the July 2026 ration distribution process is completed.

The extended timings are aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted distribution of food grains to all eligible beneficiaries.

Why Have the Timings Been Extended?

The distribution of food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Anna Bhagya Scheme for July is currently underway.

The State Government is lifting OMSS(D) rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and supplying it to fair price shops across Karnataka. The department has instructed shops to distribute the food grains immediately after receiving the stock to avoid delays and complete the process within July.

Key Instructions Issued By the Government

The department has issued the following directions to ensure smooth distribution:

Immediate Distribution: Fair price shops must begin distributing food grains as soon as the stock is received. Delays will not be permitted.

Fair price shops must begin distributing food grains as soon as the stock is received. Delays will not be permitted. No Weekly Holidays: Shops must remain open from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm every day without weekly holidays until the July distribution process is completed.

Shops must remain open from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm every day without weekly holidays until the July distribution process is completed. Monitoring By Officials: Joint Directors and Deputy Directors in all districts have been instructed to closely monitor the distribution process and ensure there are no disruptions.

Relief For Beneficiaries

The extended working hours are expected to benefit thousands of ration card holders, especially those who are unable to visit fair price shops during regular daytime hours due to work or other commitments.

Government Aims For Complete Distribution

The Government has stated that its objective is to ensure every eligible beneficiary receives their allotted food grains before the end of July.

The Commissioner's circular also directs fair price shop owners to strictly follow the revised timings and ensure that the distribution process is completed efficiently without any irregularities.