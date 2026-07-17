Andy Burnham has been elected as the new leader of the UK's Labour Party and is set to become the 59th prime minister. He has outlined a five-point plan to transform the party, emphasizing unity, a new political tone, and devolution.

Burnham Outlines Five-Point Plan

The UK's governing Labour Party on Friday (local time) announced Andy Burnham as the newly elected leader, set to become the 59th prime minister, following outgoing PM Keir Starmer's decision to resign last month. The announcement was made by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood during a special party conference in London. She stated that during the procedure of electing the next leader, "There was only one eligibly nominated MP", calling the process, "hardly a nail-biter," announcing that he won 379 nominations.

Following the announcement, Burnham delivered a remarkable address, reflecting on his promises and goals to work on after assuming charge as the Prime Minister. Burnham set out a decisive five-point plan to transform both the Labour Party and the nature of British politics. He emphasised a shift toward internal unity, a departure from traditional "point-scoring," and a radical agenda for devolution.

1. Forging Internal Unity

Outlining his vision, Burnham pledged to move away from the internal divisions that have plagued the party, stating, "First, I will work relentlessly to build a culture of one Labour team because change starts with us. We won't beat Britain's new right if we are consumed by infighting and pulling in different directions. That is and always has been, an indulgence that falls heaviest on the people who need Labour most. Fighting to eradicate it, and the insidious briefing culture that goes along with it, will characterise my leadership in future," he said.

2. Changing the Tone of Politics

Burnham's second commitment centered on changing the tone of political discourse in the UK. "I will work to build a new politics. The country is crying out for it. We might enjoy the point-scoring against others. The public don't. How can politicians point fingers when living standards are falling? And politics as a whole isn't working for them. It infuriates them and makes them switch off. In Makerfield, I decided to make a break with this. I said we hadn't been good enough. I told people what I would do to fix it. You know what? People started to listen again. They gave us a fair hearing. As the great British public always do. And then another chance," he affirmed.

3. 'Authentically Labour' Direction

The incoming Prime Minister also outlined a shift in ideological direction, signalling a "boldly, confidently, authentically Labour" approach. "My third change is our political direction. Yes, we will work with other parties where we can, but doing so from the clarity of knowing exactly where we stand. As your leader, I will set a direction that is distinctively Labour. We won't try to out-Green the Greens or out-Reform Reform or doing what we've done in the past - wearing too many Tory clothes. Let me tell you, I'm quite happy that Kemi doesn't approve of my wardrobe choices because I'm not keen on theirs either. From here we do it differently. We win by being us boldly, confidently, authentically us - Labour," he said.

4. A Leader for All Places

Furthermore, addressing the geographical scope of his leadership, Burnham pledged to represent all regions of the UK equally, stating, "This is my fourth commitment to you. I mean it when I say all places. I will be a leader for the north, the south, the east and the west, for Scotland, Wales and for Northern Ireland."

5. Devolving Power from Westminster

Finally, Burnham confirmed his intention to pursue a significant devolution agenda, moving power out of the capital. "We will take power back from Westminster and Whitehall and give it to the place where you live."

Reactions to the Announcement

Following the annoucement, the Labour Party, in a post on X, extended congratulations to the incoming PM Burnham. "Congratulations to @andyburnham, the new Leader of the Labour Party!" the party wrote.

In response, party leader Andy Burnham extended his gratitude and called it the "honour of my life." He affirmed that he will foster "unshamedly Labour" principles into the decisions his government will take. "It's the honour of my life to be Leader of the Labour Party. I will be a leader for every region and nation in this great country, and this Party will be unashamedly Labour in our priorities and in the decisions we take. Together, we will set Britain on a new path," he wrote on X. https://x.com/andyburnham/status/2078083473756008816

Burnham is expected to be invited by King Charles III to form a new government after outgoing PM Keir Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the monarch.