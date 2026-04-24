In a disturbing incident, an elderly woman living alone was robbed after miscreants broke into her house, tied her hands, and gagged her by stuffing cloth into her mouth. The accused then fled with gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, raising concerns about the safety of individuals living alone.

According to reports, the robbers forcibly entered the house and overpowered the woman before carrying out the theft. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved.