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Karnataka: Strangers Rob Elderly Woman’s House in Shivamogga, Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh
In Shivamogga’s Lakkunda village, a 74-year-old woman living alone was allegedly robbed after strangers entered her house by deception. The accused reportedly fled with gold jewellery and cash worth around ₹18 lakh. Police have registered a case.
Elderly Woman Robbed After Being Tied and Gagged in Shivamogga
In a disturbing incident, an elderly woman living alone was robbed after miscreants broke into her house, tied her hands, and gagged her by stuffing cloth into her mouth. The accused then fled with gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, raising concerns about the safety of individuals living alone.
According to reports, the robbers forcibly entered the house and overpowered the woman before carrying out the theft. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved.
Elderly Woman Living Alone Targeted by Robbers in Agumbe Region
Robbers targeted a 74-year-old woman named Vishalakshamma, who was living alone at her residence in Lakkunda village near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk. The miscreants allegedly stole gold ornaments and cash worth around ₹18 lakh from both her person and cupboard.
According to reports, Vishalakshamma’s husband passed away 15 years ago, and she had been living alone in the house since then.
Incident Reported In Lakkunda Village Near Agumbe
On April 21, at around 3 pm, Vishalakshi was asleep at her home in Lakkunda village near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk when she heard someone knocking at the door. When she looked through the window, she saw three unknown individuals standing outside.
The three strangers reportedly asked Vishalakshi to provide them with water. However, she did not open the door. Instead, they instructed her to drink water from the tap through the window.
Robbers Barged In When the Back Door Was Opened
The miscreants reportedly barged into the house when the back door was opened. At that time, three strangers were allegedly hiding nearby.
After a few minutes, the elderly woman, suspecting something unusual, opened the back door to check. In that moment, the three individuals rushed into the house together and carried out the robbery.
The Agumbe police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused.
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