A 23-year-old woman in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly plotting her husband's murder with her lover. She initially tried to pass off the murder as a robbery, claiming unidentified assailants shot her husband after she dropped her bag on the road. Police uncovered the plot after finding contradictions in her statement.

A 23-year-old lady has been arrested for allegedly planning her husband's murder with her boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and attempting to conceal it as a robbery, according to police. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ater police station and follows a similar case in Dhar district. According to Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav, the accused, Ruby and her lover Vishal Vimal (21), have been caught, while another suspected aide is still on the run.

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On April 8, police learned that a man named Nilesh Jatav (27) had been shot to death while riding a motorbike with his wife and child. Ruby first told police that unidentified intruders assaulted her husband after she got off the bike to retrieve her backpack, which had fallen on the Ridoli-Kharika road while they were driving, according to PTI.

However, contradictions in her statements prompted scepticism. "During the inquiry, the wife's comments seemed questionable. Police then questioned her using psychological techniques, which resulted in the matter being resolved," the SP stated.

Woman Was In Long-Term Relationship

Ruby had been in a long-term relationship with Vimal, according to investigators, and she reportedly saw her husband as an obstacle. Police stated the couple premeditated the murder, with Ruby purposefully dropping her luggage in a predetermined location to get her husband to stop. As he came to a halt, Vimal and another partner reportedly shot him dead.

Police initiated an investigation after filing a murder charge against the gunmen.

Authorities seized a country-made weapon, ammo, an unregistered motorbike and cell phones. Efforts were ongoing to arrest the absconding accused, Rajesh Kushwah.