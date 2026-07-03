Karnataka Monsoon Trek: Top 10 Best Treks for Breathtaking Views and Lush Greenery
Planning a monsoon getaway? Explore the top 10 trekking destinations in Karnataka, from Kudremukh and Kumara Parvatha to Kodachadri and Mullayanagiri. Discover mist-covered peaks, lush forests, scenic waterfalls and breathtaking Western Ghats.
Ultimate Guide to Trekking in Karnataka
Karnataka is a paradise for trekking enthusiasts, offering everything from mist-covered hills and lush forests to towering peaks and ancient hill forts.
Whether you are a beginner looking for a scenic day trek or an experienced adventurer seeking a challenging climb, the state has something to offer everyone. Home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Western Ghats, Karnataka boasts some of India's most spectacular trekking trails, with panoramic viewpoints, cascading waterfalls, rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes.
From the iconic peaks of Kudremukh and Mullayanagiri to the historic trails of Kumara Parvatha and Nishani Motte, these trekking destinations offer the perfect blend of adventure, natural beauty and tranquillity.
Whether you are planning a weekend getaway or an unforgettable outdoor adventure, here are the top 10 best trekking places in Karnataka that deserve a place on every trekker's bucket list.
Kudremukh Trek
Kudremukh is one of the most popular and scenic trekking destinations in Karnataka. The hill derives its name from its distinctive shape, which resembles a horse's face, as Kudremukh means "horse face" in Kannada.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, the trek is renowned for its rolling grasslands, dense shola forests, crystal-clear streams and breathtaking panoramic views.
During the monsoon, the landscape transforms into a lush green paradise, with mist-covered hills, flowing streams and cool, pleasant weather, making it one of the most picturesque trekking experiences in the state.
Kumara Parvatha Trek
Located near Subramanya in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, Kumara Parvatha is one of the state's most challenging and rewarding trekking destinations.
Situated within the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary, the trail takes trekkers through dense forests, rolling grasslands and rugged terrain before reaching the mist-covered summit.
The steep ascent and challenging terrain make the trek physically demanding, but the breathtaking views and serene natural surroundings make it a memorable experience for adventure enthusiasts and experienced trekkers alike.
Kodachadri Trek
Located in Hosanagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district, Kodachadri is a scenic trekking destination nestled within the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary.
The trail passes through dense forests, picturesque waterfalls and lush greenery, offering breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.
The historic Sarvajna Peetha at the summit is a major attraction, making Kodachadri a popular trek for both nature lovers and pilgrims.
Netravati Peak Trek
Located in the Kudremukh range of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, Netravati Peak is a popular trekking destination known for its breathtaking natural beauty.
The trail passes through lush grasslands and dense forests before reaching the summit, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.
During the monsoon, the landscape transforms into a vibrant green paradise, making Netravati Peak one of the most scenic trekking destinations in the region.
Tadiandamol Trek
Tadiandamol, the highest peak in Karnataka's Kodagu district, is one of the state's most popular trekking destinations.
The trail passes through scenic coffee plantations, lush forests and gentle streams before leading to the summit.
Renowned for its breathtaking views and tranquil surroundings, Tadiandamol offers a rewarding trekking experience for both beginners and experienced trekkers.
Galibeedu and Nishani Motte Trek
Located in Karnataka's Kodagu district, the Galibeedu and Nishani Motte trek lies within the Talakaveri Wildlife Sanctuary.
The trail is renowned for its dense forests, rich biodiversity and tranquil surroundings.
During the monsoon, the landscape comes alive with lush greenery, rare plant species and picturesque waterfalls, making it one of the most scenic trekking experiences in the region.
Ballalarayana Durga and Bandaje Arbi Trek
Located near Mudigere in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, the Ballalarayana Durga and Bandaje Arbi trek is known for its stunning landscapes and historical significance.
The trail leads to the ruins of the 12th-century Ballalarayana Durga Fort and the spectacular Bandaje Arbi Waterfalls, where the water cascades into a deep gorge.
The combination of history, natural beauty and panoramic views makes this trek a favourite among adventure enthusiasts.
Kurinjal Trek
Located near Kudremukh National Park in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, Kurinjal Trek is a peaceful destination renowned for its unspoilt natural beauty.
The trail passes through rocky terrain, lush forests and serene surroundings, making it an ideal choice for nature lovers and trekkers seeking a quiet escape away from the crowds.
Agumbe Rainforest Trek
Agumbe, often referred to as the Cherrapunji of South India, is one of the wettest regions in the country and a popular trekking destination in Karnataka.
The trail passes through dense rainforests, mist-covered valleys and rich biodiversity, with the spectacular Onake Abbi Waterfalls serving as one of its main attractions.
Its lush landscapes and serene surroundings make Agumbe an unforgettable destination for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts.
Mullayanagiri Trek
Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka, is located in Chikkamagaluru district and is one of the state's most popular trekking destinations. The trail offers stunning views of the Western Ghats, rolling hills and lush valleys. Known for its pleasant climate and breathtaking sunrise views, Mullayanagiri is an ideal trek for both beginners and experienced adventure enthusiasts.
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