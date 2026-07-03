Karnataka is a paradise for trekking enthusiasts, offering everything from mist-covered hills and lush forests to towering peaks and ancient hill forts.

Whether you are a beginner looking for a scenic day trek or an experienced adventurer seeking a challenging climb, the state has something to offer everyone. Home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Western Ghats, Karnataka boasts some of India's most spectacular trekking trails, with panoramic viewpoints, cascading waterfalls, rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes.

From the iconic peaks of Kudremukh and Mullayanagiri to the historic trails of Kumara Parvatha and Nishani Motte, these trekking destinations offer the perfect blend of adventure, natural beauty and tranquillity.

Whether you are planning a weekend getaway or an unforgettable outdoor adventure, here are the top 10 best trekking places in Karnataka that deserve a place on every trekker's bucket list.