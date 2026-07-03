A 59 per cent rainfall deficit in June has delayed Kharif sowing across Shivamogga, leaving farmers worried about paddy and maize cultivation. With low soil moisture and poor water storage, hopes now rest on improved monsoon rainfall in July.

Farmers across Shivamogga district are facing growing uncertainty as the southwest monsoon has failed to bring the expected rainfall despite its early onset. The prolonged dry spell has significantly delayed the sowing of key Kharif crops, particularly paddy and maize, raising concerns over agricultural productivity and farmers' livelihoods. With inadequate soil moisture and low water levels in irrigation sources, farmers fear that a further delay in rainfall could increase cultivation costs and reduce crop yields this season.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delayed Sowing Raises Concerns Among Farmers

In many parts of the district, farmers had prepared their fields after the initial monsoon showers, expecting the rains to continue. However, after a brief spell, rainfall declined sharply, leaving the soil without sufficient moisture for sowing.

The lack of rainfall has also prevented lakes, canals and minor reservoirs from filling adequately, affecting even irrigated areas. Farmers say that unless rainfall improves soon, they may have to spend more on cultivation while facing the risk of lower yields.

Maize growers and farmers cultivating other commercial crops are particularly worried, as delays in sowing could affect crop growth and overall productivity.

Shivamogga Records 59 Per Cent Rainfall Deficit in June

Shivamogga recorded a 59 per cent rainfall deficit in June, leading to a sharp decline in Kharif sowing activities.

By the end of June last year, maize had been sown across 30,200 hectares. This year, owing to inadequate rainfall, sowing has been completed on only 11,400 hectares.

The district has set a Kharif sowing target of 1,13,458 hectares. However, only 14,806 hectares have been covered so far. Maize accounts for the largest share, with sowing completed on 11,480 hectares. Against the paddy sowing target of 66,200 hectares, only 3,130 hectares have been covered.

During the Kharif season, farmers in Shivamogga cultivate paddy, hybrid jowar, ragi, maize, tur, cowpea, green gram, black gram, field bean, horse gram, groundnut, niger seed, sesame, sunflower, mustard, castor, soybean, cotton, tobacco and sugarcane. So far, significant sowing has taken place only for maize and paddy.

Rainfall Deficit Affects Every Taluk

Agriculture officials said that although clouds have frequently gathered over the district, strong winds have dispersed them before they could bring significant rainfall.

Between June 1 and June 30, every taluk in Shivamogga recorded below-normal rainfall, disrupting agricultural operations across the district.

Bhadravati received only 40.80 mm of rainfall against the normal 107.20 mm. Tirthahalli recorded 189.60 mm compared with its normal 564.80 mm, while Sagar received 341.30 mm against the normal 490.90 mm.

Shivamogga taluk recorded 75.20 mm against the normal 111.20 mm. Shikaripura received 76.80 mm against the normal 145.80 mm, Sorab recorded 124.70 mm against 275.50 mm, and Hosanagar received only 254.70 mm compared with its normal 661 mm.

Officials Hope for Improved Rainfall in July

Speaking about the situation, Kiran Kumar, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department in Shivamogga, said the rainfall deficit had significantly affected maize sowing.