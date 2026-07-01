The UPI payment system has now been introduced across Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, making ticket purchases more convenient for passengers. Every day, lakhs of commuters use digital payment platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay to purchase tickets.

However, technical glitches or network issues can sometimes result in the fare being deducted from a passenger's account without the ticket being printed. In such situations, passengers are often left confused and worried about whether they need to make the payment again.

To address these concerns, BMTC has issued an official clarification outlining the steps passengers should follow if a UPI payment is successful but the ticket is not printed.