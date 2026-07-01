UPI Payment Deducted but No BMTC Bus Ticket? Here's How to Get Your Money Back
BMTC has clarified that passengers whose UPI payment is deducted but whose bus ticket is not printed due to technical or network issues will receive an automatic refund within two to three working days.
BMTC Says Failed UPI Ticket Payments Will Be Refunded Automatically
The UPI payment system has now been introduced across Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, making ticket purchases more convenient for passengers. Every day, lakhs of commuters use digital payment platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay to purchase tickets.
However, technical glitches or network issues can sometimes result in the fare being deducted from a passenger's account without the ticket being printed. In such situations, passengers are often left confused and worried about whether they need to make the payment again.
To address these concerns, BMTC has issued an official clarification outlining the steps passengers should follow if a UPI payment is successful but the ticket is not printed.
Automatic Refund System
If the ticket fare is deducted from your account through a UPI app but the ticket is not generated on the bus conductor's Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) due to technical issues, there is no need to worry. According to BMTC, the refund process is fully automatic.
The transport corporation said that if a UPI transaction fails to generate a ticket, the deducted amount will be credited back to the passenger's bank account within two to three working days. Passengers do not need to submit an application or raise a separate refund request, as the refund will be processed automatically.
How Does the UPI Payment Process Work?
According to BMTC, the issue usually occurs because of a temporary network or technical disruption during the payment process.
The process works as follows:
- The payment is successfully processed through your UPI app.
- Due to a network or technical issue, the bus conductor's Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) does not receive the payment confirmation.
- As a result, the ticket is not generated or printed.
- The system treats the transaction as unsuccessful and automatically refunds the deducted amount to your bank account.
BMTC said the entire refund process is automated, and passengers do not need to submit a refund request if a ticket is not generated after a successful UPI payment.
What Should Passengers Do If the Refund Is Delayed?
Passengers are advised to check their UPI app or bank statement after two to three working days to confirm whether the refund has been credited.
If the amount is not refunded within this period or if further assistance is required, they can contact BMTC's 24x7 helpline on 080-22483777.
BMTC also reminded passengers that carrying a valid ticket while travelling is mandatory. In the event of a technical glitch, passengers are advised to cooperate with the bus conductor while the issue is being resolved.
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