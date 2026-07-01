Disturbing videos allegedly showing toddlers being subjected to physical abuse at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini's HAL campus in Bengaluru have sparked outrage, leading to the registration of an FIR against five women caregivers.

Disturbing videos allegedly showing toddlers being subjected to physical abuse at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini's HAL campus in Bengaluru have sparked outrage, leading to the registration of an FIR against five women caregivers. The case came to light after videos recorded inside the childcare facility surfaced on WhatsApp and were reported to the Child Helpline on Monday, prompting immediate police intervention. An investigation was launched into the alleged abuse of children aged between two and three years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the complaint, the footage allegedly captures children crying while being physically assaulted, intimidated and mistreated by the caregivers. The complainant claimed the videos reveal a pattern of abuse that left the young children terrified.

Police said the videos purportedly show the caregivers threatening toddlers whenever they cried or created a disturbance. The complaint further alleges that the women placed children inside a front-loading washing machine, forced them to sit on a western-style toilet, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked them inside bathrooms and threatened them into staying silent.

Investigators said the accused caregivers are yet to be summoned for questioning as the probe gathers pace.

The alleged abuse reportedly took place at a childcare facility located within the IT company's campus, where employees leave their young children while they are at work.

Based on the complaint and the video evidence, police have registered a case against the five women under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Further investigation is underway.