Actor Tony Goldwyn reflects on his pre-fame struggles, saying he felt like he 'had the plague' as an unemployed actor. He details how the 1990 film 'Ghost' instantly transformed his career and how people's perception of him changed overnight.

Actor and director Tony Goldwyn shared that before getting a role in the 1990 film 'Ghost', he was an unemployed actor who felt like he "had the plague", according to People.

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'Ghost' was among his initial roles, following a string of smaller parts on series including St Elsewhere, Matlock and Designing Women. The film starred Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg, who won an Oscar for her role, and it was also nominated for Best Picture and won the award for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen.

The 'Plague' of an Unemployed Actor

While sharing how important was being part of the 'Ghost' was, Tony said, "Being an unemployed actor, no one, it was like I had the plague." "It's just so funny," he continued. "You go to these parties, people go, 'Oh, hi, your job, what do you do?' I'd say, 'Oh, I'm an actor.' And they'd go, 'Oh,' and then they'd walk away.... it was like having, you know, like leprosy or something."

Instant Fame After 'Ghost'

But 'Ghost', said Goldwyn, changed everything. "And then Ghost comes out, and instantaneously, all of those same people who were mean to me were, like, hugging me like I was their old friend, and they always loved me," he said. "And I was like, I didn't know how to manage that, as quoted by People.

Goldwyn added, "I'd go to a party and they'd say, like, 'Tony! Oh, remember we had dinner a couple years ago? I knew you were going to be a big star.'" "And so that, I was like, Oh my God, how do I handle this Hollywood thing? I was not a natural at it, put it that way."

On a Potential Remake

When asked about the potential remake of 'Ghost', Goldwyn said in 2025, "I heard that!" He added, however, that he likely would not be involved, saying, "I'll be in the theater with my tub of popcorn," and adding, "the movie still holds up," according to People. (ANI)