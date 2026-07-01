A parent, formerly residing in India, shared a critical review of a high-fee international school in Bengaluru on Reddit. They claimed that despite excellent university placements, school fostered a stressful and toxic environment, with issues like bullying and academic pressure that their children only revealed after the family returned to US.

A parent who previously lived in India has shared their experience with a well-known international school in Bengaluru, claiming that despite its high fees and strong university placements, the overall environment was stressful for students. In a Reddit post, the parent said both of their children studied at the school before the family moved back to the US.

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The parent claimed that although the school's academic performance appeared excellent on the outside, the classroom experience was significantly different. Additionally, they asserted that the educational climate was challenging due to problems like bullying and student pressure. The parent in the Reddit thread described how their younger child attended the IGCSE/IB school from Grade 4 to Grade 7, while their older child finished high school there. They claimed that only after returning to the United States did their kids start talking more candidly about their experiences.

The parent wrote, “I lived in India for 4 yrs, my children went to a very expensive international school in Bengaluru. My children did not share much while they were in India, but share more now, after we returned to the USA. My elder one completed high school in this IGCSE/IB school, and my younger one studied there from 4-7 grade."

They also claimed that students faced constant academic pressure. According to the parent, the school prioritised memorising knowledge above helping children grasp topics via projects, particularly in science. They also stated that parents needed to regularly oversee their children's academics, especially if the youngster was not naturally structured.

According to the parent, one of the reasons they picked the school was its good track record of sending children to prestigious colleges in the United States and the United Kingdom. They stated that their daughter got admitted to a good institution and received a scholarship, but added, "But the general atmosphere in school was harsh, toxic, and not respectful of students, to say the least."

The parent also alleged that their younger child was bullied and that teachers failed to take proper action. They wrote, “My younger one experienced bullying which was glossed over by the teachers bcos the students who were the bullies belonged to influential families with contacts."

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Simultaneously, they explained that not all teachers were the same and mentioned that some were helpful and kind. Additionally, they said that although though families favoured more reasonably priced public colleges, the school's admission advisers actively urged pupils to apply to pricey private universities.

The Reddit post received mixed reactions.